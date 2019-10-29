Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 27 °

New Shockers Make Strong First Impression in Exhibition Win

WSU Athletics ReleaseOctober 29, 2019

Wichita State’s newcomers made a strong first impression in a 92-57 exhibition victory over Northeastern State, Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers won their 26th-straight preseason exhibition game dating back to 2001 and improved to 15-0 under Gregg Marshall (2007-Pr.).

WSU’s newcomers accounted for 52 of the team’s 92 points.

Freshman Grant Sherfield celebrated his 20th birthday in style with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Junior college transfer Trey Wade narrowly missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman guard Tyson Etienne put up 12 points on 4-of-8 three-point shooting.

Sophomore Jamarius Burton tacked on 14 points and dished out a game-high six assists without a turnover.

Up 27-23 near the 7:00-mark of the first half WSU used a 10-0 run to create separation.  Stevenson’s three-point play, a Burton triple and buckets from Wade and Asbjørn Midtgaard helped the Shockers take a 15-point lead into halftime.

Sherfield led all scorers with 14 points in the opening period.

WSU stretched its lead to 28 near the midway point of the second half after a 13-0 run, with freshmen accounting for nine points.

Within three minutes, the margin had ballooned to 38, thanks to another 12-0 spurt.

The Shockers committed just one second-half turnover and would lead by as many as 41 in the final minutes.

WSU out-rebounded NSU 45-33 and finished +7 in turnovers.

All 13 players that dressed saw at least three minutes of action.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Shockers Picked 4th in American Preseason Pol...

October 14, 2019 11:44 am

The Basketball Tournament Invades Wichita

July 24, 2019 10:19 pm

Wichita State BB Finalizes Non-conference Sch...

July 18, 2019 10:27 am

KU, K-State, WSU Set for Wichita TBT Regional

June 11, 2019 3:39 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

New Shockers Make Strong First Impr...

Wichita State's newcomers made a strong first impression in a 92-57 exhibition victory over Northeas...

October 29, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser...

Sports News

October 29, 2019

Hutchinson Schools Approve Teacher ...

Kansas News

October 29, 2019

Butler County Considers New Ambulan...

Kansas News

October 29, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hutchinson Schools Approv...
October 29, 2019Comments
Butler County Considers N...
October 29, 2019Comments
Stolen Media, Books Recov...
October 29, 2019Comments
Three Earthquakes Shake C...
October 29, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH