New School Year Approaching

Salina USD 305 is a couple of weeks away from beginning classes for the new school year.
Classes for the 2018 – 2019 school year begin on August 14th. The scheduled on the first couple of days will be a little different to begin the year.
Orientation Schedules and First Day of School
- Tuesday, August 14 ushers in the beginning of the 2018-19 school year for Salina USD 305 students in grades 1-5 (K screenings by appointment) and grades 6 and 9. (No school for grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12.)
- Wednesday, August 15 students in grades 1-12 (K screenings by appointment) will attend.
- Thursday, August 16 all students in grades (K-12) will attend.
Elementary Schools
- Elementary students will attend a full day on Aug. 14. (K screenings by appointment on August 14 and 15.)
- Kindergarten first day of school is August 16.
- Regular school hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. for all elementary schools K-5.
Middle School Orientation
- Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood and South middle schools will be from 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school rules and expectations. Lunch will be served.
- All students at Lakewood and South middle schools, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.
- Regular middle school hours for the 18-19 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.
High School Orientation
- Orientation for Central and South high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.
- All students at Central and South high schools, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.
- Regular high school hours for the 18-19 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.
Bus Transportation
- Bus transportation will begin August 14.