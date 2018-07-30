New School Year Approaching

Salina USD 305 is a couple of weeks away from beginning classes for the new school year.

Classes for the 2018 – 2019 school year begin on August 14th. The scheduled on the first couple of days will be a little different to begin the year.

Orientation Schedules and First Day of School

Tuesday, August 14 ushers in the beginning of the 2018-19 school year for Salina USD 305 students in grades 1-5 (K screenings by appointment) and grades 6 and 9. (No school for grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12.)

Wednesday, August 15 students in grades 1-12 (K screenings by appointment) will attend.

Thursday, August 16 all students in grades (K-12) will attend.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students will attend a full day on Aug. 14. (K screenings by appointment on August 14 and 15.)

Kindergarten first day of school is August 16.

Regular school hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. for all elementary schools K-5.

Middle School Orientation

Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood and South middle schools will be from 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school rules and expectations. Lunch will be served.

All students at Lakewood and South middle schools, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Regular middle school hours for the 18-19 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

High School Orientation

Orientation for Central and South high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All students at Central and South high schools, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

Regular high school hours for the 18-19 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

