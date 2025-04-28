New Scholarships Help Kansans Become Teachers

College of Education has announced a new $3,000 Pathway to Teaching Scholarship to help Kansans who want to change careers become licensed teachers and address the state’s growing teacher shortage. Kansas State University’shas announced a new $3,000to help Kansans who want to change careers become licensed teachers and address the state’s growing teacher shortage.

Master of Arts in teaching, or MAT, program, which is entirely online, nationally ranked and highly flexible. Prospective elementary and high school teachers can earn course credits and paychecks while completing their degrees. The Pathway to Teaching Scholarship is for qualified Kansas residents admitted to the university’sprogram, which is entirely online, nationally ranked and highly flexible. Prospective elementary and high school teachers can earn course credits and paychecks while completing their degrees.

register now . A live webinar about K-State’s Pathway to Teaching Scholarship and MAT degree for career changers — individuals with a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education — is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 30. Interested individuals can

Tom Vontz , director of the Master of Arts in teaching program, the new scholarship makes now an ideal time to enter the teaching profession. The scholarship can be combined with other financial aid, including the Kansas Teacher Service Scholarship, which provides up to $6,600 annually for students who commit to teaching in underserved areas or hard-to-fill positions. According to Professor, director of the Master of Arts in teaching program, the new scholarship makes now an ideal time to enter the teaching profession.

“Financially, there has never been a better time to become a teacher,” Vontz said. “Kansas career changers who combine K-State’s Pathway to Teaching with KBOR’s Kansas Teacher Service Scholarship will have more than half of their tuition funded. They also have a job market waiting for them.”

In addition to financial support, K-State’s MAT program offers a practitioner track that allows prospective teachers to teach in their local schools while completing the program so they can earn a salary and gain experience.

Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education, emphasized the value of supporting adult learners who want to enter the teaching profession.

“We know that many Kansans have college degrees in fields other than teaching but have gained valuable life experience and want to give back as teachers,” Mercer said. “We also know that money and time are often the biggest obstacles for talented career changers. Our scholarships intentionally address these barriers so talented career changers are able to invest in themselves and leave their mark on the future.”

The teaching shortage is becoming more urgent. In October 2024, the Kansas State Department of Education reported 1,954 open teaching positions across the state — representing an 8% increase from the previous semester. The most difficult positions to fill include elementary education, English language arts, mathematics, science and special education, with critical needs in districts such as USD 501 in Topeka, USD 500 in Kansas City, USD 259 in Wichita and rural areas represented by State Board of Education districts 5, 7 and 9.