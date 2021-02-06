Salina, KS

New Salina Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerFebruary 6, 2021

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The Jamuary list  generated over a dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 385 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

