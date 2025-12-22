New Salina Aircraft Maintenance Facility Planned

SkyWest Airlines, which operates as United Express out of Salina has selected the Salina Regional Airport to establish an aircraft maintenance facility. This Kansas location will help support maintenance on some of SkyWest’s fleet of 500+ regional jets, including the aircraft currently operating United Express flights in and out of Salina.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, SkyWest is the world’s largest regional air carrier. The maintenance base will initially create several new, high-paying jobs at the Salina Airport and is expected to be operational by early spring 2026. These new positions are in addition to existing customer service staff based at the airport. Those interested in joining the SkyWest team of technicians can apply today at https://www.skywest.com/mechanic.

This new location will support SkyWest’s reliable and safe passenger service for business and leisure travelers from across the state and nation. SkyWest operates multiple daily flights as United Express to Denver, Chicago, and Houston from Salina. These flights provide vital connectivity by allowing travelers to easily connect to United’s global network.

SkyWest’s decision to open the Salina maintenance base is aligned with Governor Laura Kelly’s initiative to expand aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations across Kansas, and was made possible by support from the Kansas Department of Commerce, City of Salina, Saline County, Salina Airport Authority, and the Salina Community Economic Development Organization.

“SkyWest’s decision to establish a maintenance base in Salina reflects Kansas’ ability to compete and deliver for world-class aviation partners,” Kansas Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Joshua Jefferson said. “We’ve made deliberate investments in workforce, infrastructure and airport readiness, and this announcement shows that those efforts are paying off. Salina is positioned to support SkyWest’s growth today and well into the future.”

Salina Airport Authority executive director Pieter Miller said, “SkyWest adds to a growing aviation ecosystem that includes the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Textron, and Garmin.” He added that, “the SkyWest Salina maintenance facility will support the development and growth of Salina flights to United Airlines’ hubs at Denver, Chicago, and Houston.”

“We are excited to establish a maintenance presence in Salina,” said Joe Sigg, SkyWest’s VP of Maintenance. “We appreciate the local and statewide support and look forward to building a team of technicians dedicated to SkyWest’s standards of excellence here in Salina.”

SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying over 42 million passengers in 2024. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest’s fleet of 500+ aircraft connects passengers to 258 destinations throughout North America.

The Salina Airport Authority operates the Salina Regional Airport and Airport Industrial Center. Over 125 Airport and Airport Industrial Center businesses and organizations generate 12,376 total jobs and account for over $1.6 billion in total economic activity. Docking Institute Economic Impact Study.

The Salina Regional Airport offers daily United jet flights operated by SkyWest Airlines to the Denver International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Book a flight online at www.united.com. Passenger information is available at www.flysalina.com.