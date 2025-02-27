New Property Values Sent

The Saline County Appraiser’s Office has mailed real estate valuation notices for 2025, providing property owners with important information regarding their property values. These valuations reflect the local real estate market as of January 1, 2025.

According to the agency, they are committed to ensuring a transparent and fair valuation process for all property owners, so property owners who have questions about their valuation or believe their property’s value might not be accurate for 2025 may schedule an informal appeal with the County Appraiser’s Office.

To schedule an appeal, property owners must contact the Appraiser’s office before Monday, March 31, 2025. These informal meetings offer property owners the opportunity to discuss their property’s valuation with an appraiser, provide relevant property information, and share their perspective on the property’s value.

During the meeting, which will be conducted over the phone and typically lasts about 20 minutes, property owners can provide supporting documentation that may impact their valuation. It is important to note that these discussions focus exclusively on the property’s market value, as property taxes will not be calculated until later in the year.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, property owners can contact the Saline County Appraiser’s Office during business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM at 785.309.5800.