New Principal at Salina School

A Salina elementary school will soon have a new principal.

According to Salina USD 305, Cody Stockwell will be the new principal at Cottonwood Elementary School beginning July 1st.

Stockwell has 12 years of experience and most recently served as lead teacher at Cottonwood Elementary School. His experience includes:

Adaptive Special Education Teacher

Mentor Teacher

Head/Assistant Cross Country Coach

Stockwell earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education. He earned two master’s degrees, one in special education from Emporia State University and another in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Kyle Griffitts, current principal at Cottonwood Elementary School, will retire at the end of this school year.