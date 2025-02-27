New President at Bethany

A new leader will take over at Bethany College in Lindsborg.

According to the school, Dr. Laura Crawley will become the 16th president of Bethany College. Dr. Crawley, a distinguished leader in higher education, brings a wealth of experience in academic leadership, student engagement, and institutional growth.

Dr. Crawley joins Bethany College with an impressive career spanning more than two decades in higher education. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Mission, Engagement, and Innovation at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, where she spearheaded initiatives that strengthened student success, expanded community partnerships, and enhanced institutional mission alignment. Her leadership was instrumental in increasing student retention, securing significant endowment gifts, and developing innovative programs to support both traditional and non-traditional students.

Prior to her role at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dr. Crawley held key leadership positions at the University of Georgia, including Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and Director of the Gwinnett Campus. She played a pivotal role in expanding graduate education, fostering economic development partnerships, and implementing strategic initiatives that positioned the university for sustained growth. Additionally, her tenure as Director of the Executive MBA Program at Georgia State University saw a marked rise in national rankings and program expansion.

“I am truly excited and honored to join the Bethany College community,” said Dr. Crawley. “The college’s strong values of faith, service, and academic excellence deeply resonate with my commitment to supporting students and fostering growth. I look forward to collaborating with faculty, staff, students, and alumni as we build on Bethany’s proud history and look toward a bright future. I am also thrilled to become a part of the Lindsborg community, which has so much to offer in terms of culture and spirit.”

Dr. Crawley holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Women’s Studies from Emory University and a B.A. with Honors in American Studies from The University of Texas at Austin. A dedicated advocate for higher education and community engagement, she has served on numerous boards, facilitated leadership development programs, and contributed extensively to academic and professional conferences.

Dr. Crawley will assume her new role on May 1, 2025. A formal inauguration ceremony will be held later in the year.