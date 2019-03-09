New Officers Ready to Begin Patrol

Three new police officers are ready to hit the streets of Salina.

According to the Salina Police Department, three officers graduated from the 14-week Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday. Officers Hays, Keiswetter, and Wolf all graduated.



The officers will have a 2-week Post Academy at the Salina Police Department and then on to the 16-week Field Training program. The officers will be partnered up with Field Training Officers who will teach the recruits the fundamentals of policing and allow them to gather hands-on experience before being released on their own.

—

Salina Police Department photo- From left Captain Paul Forrester, Officer Hays, Officer Keiswetter, and Officer Wolf