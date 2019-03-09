Salina, KS

New Officers Ready to Begin Patrol

KSAL StaffMarch 9, 2019

Three new police officers are ready to hit the streets of Salina.

According to the Salina Police Department, three officers graduated from the 14-week Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday. Officers  Hays, Keiswetter, and Wolf all graduated.

The officers will have a 2-week Post Academy at the Salina Police Department and then on to the 16-week Field Training program. The officers will be partnered up with Field Training Officers who will teach the recruits the fundamentals of policing and allow them to gather hands-on experience before being released on their own.

Salina Police Department photo- From left Captain Paul Forrester, Officer Hays, Officer Keiswetter, and Officer Wolf

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

