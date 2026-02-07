New Officers Graduate Academy

A Salina Police Officer is among twenty-five new law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday.

According to the University of Kansas, Integrity Auditorium filled quickly as friends and family gathered to celebrate the graduation of the 352nd Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC).

After 14 weeks of intensive training, the 25 graduates officially completed the academy and will now return to their communities to begin serving as law enforcement officers.

KLETC Senior Police Instructor Nef Torres introduced the class and welcomed commencement speaker U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser. In his remarks, Kriegshauser emphasized the responsibility graduates now carry.

“The law cannot just be stated — it must be enforced,” Kriegshauser said. “The rest of us cannot go peacefully through our daily lives without brave men and women willing to make hard decisions. The rule of law cannot exist without people like you.”

Class President Deputy Daniel Lopez of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office also addressed his classmates, reflecting on the values emphasized throughout training.

“It is our job to defend the weak, uphold the poor and oppressed, rescue those who need rescue and deliver peace to all,” Lopez said. “These values are not just words we learn in a classroom. They are standards we will carry into every call, every contact and every decision we make. When no one is watching, they will guide us. When everyone is watching, they will protect the integrity of this profession.”

Under the authority of Darin Beck, vice provost and director of police training, graduates received certificates attesting the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.

The following are the graduates of the 352nd Basic Training Class.

Awards in Italic

Bourbon County

Treadonn Mitchell, Fort Scott Police Department

Butler County

Matthew Burk, Augusta Department of Public Safety: Fitness

Cherokee County

Aeriel Tennell, Columbus Police Department

Douglas County

Ithello Cross, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Evans, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness

Ema Garcia-Soto, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Curtis Lee, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Adonus Rideaux, Baldwin City Police Department

Taylor Woodward, University of Kansas Police Department

Ford County

Aaron Meza, Dodge City Police Department

Harvey County

Christopher Sholders, Newton Police Department

Jackson County

Aaron Daniels, Holton Police Department

Jewell County

Brandon Wilson, Jewell County Sheriff’s Office

Leavenworth County

Asher Garner, Leavenworth Police Department

Daniel Lopez, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office: class president

Marion County

Douglas Calam, Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Miami County

Colby Garretson, Paola Police Department

Osage County

Stormie Bush, Osage County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness

Zackery Driscoll, Carbondale Police Department

Samuel Samuelson, Osage City Police Department

Pratt County

Zaquerius Harris, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Russell County

William Stockham II, Russell County Sheriff’s Department

Saline County

Aaron Butler, Salina Police Department

Shawnee County

Percy Mitchell Jr., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Wichita County