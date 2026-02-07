New Officers Graduate Academy

A Salina Police Officer is among twenty-five new law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday.
According to the University of Kansas, Integrity Auditorium filled quickly as friends and family gathered to celebrate the graduation of the 352nd Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC).
After 14 weeks of intensive training, the 25 graduates officially completed the academy and will now return to their communities to begin serving as law enforcement officers.
KLETC Senior Police Instructor Nef Torres introduced the class and welcomed commencement speaker U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser. In his remarks, Kriegshauser emphasized the responsibility graduates now carry.
“The law cannot just be stated — it must be enforced,” Kriegshauser said. “The rest of us cannot go peacefully through our daily lives without brave men and women willing to make hard decisions. The rule of law cannot exist without people like you.”
Class President Deputy Daniel Lopez of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office also addressed his classmates, reflecting on the values emphasized throughout training.
“It is our job to defend the weak, uphold the poor and oppressed, rescue those who need rescue and deliver peace to all,” Lopez said. “These values are not just words we learn in a classroom. They are standards we will carry into every call, every contact and every decision we make. When no one is watching, they will guide us. When everyone is watching, they will protect the integrity of this profession.”
Under the authority of Darin Beck, vice provost and director of police training, graduates received certificates attesting the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.
The following are the graduates of the 352nd Basic Training Class.
Awards in Italic
Bourbon County
- Treadonn Mitchell, Fort Scott Police Department
Butler County
- Matthew Burk, Augusta Department of Public Safety: Fitness
Cherokee County
- Aeriel Tennell, Columbus Police Department
Douglas County
- Ithello Cross, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Matthew Evans, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness
- Ema Garcia-Soto, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Curtis Lee, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Adonus Rideaux, Baldwin City Police Department
- Taylor Woodward, University of Kansas Police Department
Ford County
- Aaron Meza, Dodge City Police Department
Harvey County
- Christopher Sholders, Newton Police Department
Jackson County
- Aaron Daniels, Holton Police Department
Jewell County
- Brandon Wilson, Jewell County Sheriff’s Office
Leavenworth County
- Asher Garner, Leavenworth Police Department
- Daniel Lopez, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office: class president
Marion County
- Douglas Calam, Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Miami County
- Colby Garretson, Paola Police Department
Osage County
- Stormie Bush, Osage County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness
- Zackery Driscoll, Carbondale Police Department
- Samuel Samuelson, Osage City Police Department
Pratt County
- Zaquerius Harris, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
Russell County
- William Stockham II, Russell County Sheriff’s Department
Saline County
- Aaron Butler, Salina Police Department
Shawnee County
- Percy Mitchell Jr., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
Wichita County
- Jaden Jennings, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.