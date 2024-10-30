The installation of new mobility hub and wayfinding signage is designed to improve walking and biking experiences in our community. This initiative aims to promote active transportation, enhance connectivity, and encourage healthier lifestyles for residents and visitors alike.

According to OCCK Transportation, the new mobility hub and wayfinding signage has been placed at three different locations in Salina:

7th & Walnut 9th & Hamilton Walmart

Each of these locations provide residents and visitors with multiple options for public transportation, as well as biking and walking options. The mobility hub signage shows what services are available.

In conjunction with the mobility hub signage, the installation of wayfinding signage at these same locations provides clear directions and information on nearby amenities with biking and walking information. The signage includes distances, and points of interest, making it easier for users to navigate and explore the city.

“Investing in mobility infrastructure is essential for fostering a more accessible and connected community,” said Michelle Coats, Mobility Manage for North Central Kansas. “These improvements will not only encourage more people to choose walking and biking but also enhance the overall quality of life in Salina.”

The project, funded through a combination of local funds and grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Access, Innovation and Collaboration program, reflects a commitment to increasing mobility and active transportation options.

OCCK provides transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, GoConcordia public transportation, KanConnect regional fixed route, and the newest program, OCCK Transportation OnDemand.