New Mayor, New Commissioner

Salina has a new Mayor. Commissioner Mike Hoppock is the new Mayor of Salina, while commissioner Jerry Ivey is the vice mayor.

Three city commissioners were sworn into office Monday afternoon, including incumbents Dr. Trent Davis and Greg Lenkiewicz to new four year terms, and newcomer Doug Rempp to a new two year term.

Following the swearing-in, the governing body reorganized.

Hoppock takes over the gavel from outgoing mayor Lenkiewicz, while the new vice mayor is Commissioner Jerry Ivey.

Mayor Hoppock spoke. He credited a great staff for helping guide the commission. He noted key things coming up this year including:

Jerry Ivey Park Splash Pad

Design work on East Magnolia Road and Bridge Improvement

Broadway and S Ninth Street Media upgrades

New fire station at Crawford Street and Markley Road

Continuing Salina Police Department renovations

Homelessness Strategic Plan

Updating the City’s Comprehensive Plan

Multiple housing projects will progress

New jobs including at Kubota, Amazon, the K-AIRES AI Lab at K-STate Salina, and the Skywest Maintenance Facility

Salina Downtown Upgrades – New Shade Structures at Santa Fe and Ash, Temple Parking Lot Project, Possible New Hotel and Parking Garage

Hoppock noted that property taxes in Salina are some of the lowest in the state, saying only 15 counties in Kansas have a lower mill levy than Salina. He concluded “Salina continues to be a model of public / private partnership.”

It was the final meeting for commissioner Bill Longbine, who did not win reelection. He also spoke. He said it was an honor and a privilege a to serve on the commission. Some of his proudest accomplishments include addressing housing needs, improving public safety via the purchase of seven new fire trucks and the construction of a new fire station. Longbine said he plans to stay engaged in the community.

Outgoing Mayor Lenkiewicz, who remains on the commission, also spoke. He echoed much of what Longbine said and concluded “there’s a sense of pride for all we have accomplished”.