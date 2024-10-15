New Manager of Advancement Operations at Bethany

A new face is in a leadership position at Bethany College.

According to the school, Matthew Graham is the new Manager of Advancement Operations. In this role, he will oversee efforts to support the college’s development initiatives and ensure the operational success of its advancement programs.

With a strong background in banking and finance, Graham brings valuable experience and a unique perspective to Bethany College. Before joining Bethany, he held roles at Marquette Farmers State Bank, First Bank Kansas, and US Bank in Colorado Springs, earning a 100% customer service rating. His career in the financial sector has honed his leadership, operations, and community engagement skills, making him an excellent fit for the Advancement Team at Bethany.

“People who know Matt know him for his uplifting demeanor,” said Hayley Samford, Director of Alumni Development & Engagement at Bethany College. “Matt is dedicated to serving his community and making positive contributions to those around him. We are excited to have an excellent servant leader like Matt on board to strengthen our Alumni and Advancement team further.”

A native of Marquette, Kansas, and a Smoky Valley High School graduate, Graham has deep ties to the local community. He has volunteered as a member and treasurer of the Marquette Chamber, served on the Marquette Learning Center board, and contributed to the Marquette Methodist Church. He is also a coach and mentor with the Salt City Smash Youth Volleyball Club, reflecting his dedication to community service.

“I’m excited to join the Advancement Team and start a new challenge where I get to use some of my banking skills in a new way,” Graham said. “When I was in college, I spent a lot of time with friends in Mingenback and the Library, so I already feel like Bethany has welcomed me as a family member! I love talking to new people and am excited to meet everyone.”

Graham shares Bethany College’s mission to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to pursue truth and excellence while leading lives of faith, learning, and service. His experience and enthusiasm for community involvement align perfectly with the college’s values and vision for the future.

Bethany College photo