New Leader of Enrollment Management at KSU Salina

Kansas State University Salina has selected Christal Cadenhead as its new executive director of enrollment management. Cadenhead will work to improve access to learners at all levels as a part of the Next-Gen K-State strategic plan .

As the executive director of enrollment management, Cadenhead will oversee K-State Salina’s academic advising and admissions teams. These two units are pivotal to K-State Salina’s success in centering educational offerings around the student experience. The admissions department supports prospective and future K-State Salina students by helping them apply for college, find scholarships and navigate the financial aid department . Dedicated professional academic advisors help guide students academically from their arrival on campus to graduation.

Cadenhead joined the K-State Salina family in 2023 as the director of advising. She will utilize her experience to elevate access to learners seeking education in all forms, including certificates, microcredentials, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees, while also improving retention and graduation rates across all student populations.

“Students who choose K-State Salina are drawn to the university’s commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with practical, real-world applications, ensuring that their learning is not only theoretical but also deeply rooted in the skills and competencies demanded by today’s industries,” Cadenhead said. “My focus will be centered around providing the resources each learner needs to succeed, whether it’s helping future students apply or find scholarships, or assisting current students with financial planning and their path to graduation. Our goal is to ensure that our campus services are a valuable resource for all.”

Prior to joining K-State Salina, Cadenhead was the student services manager at Metropolitan Community College for more than a decade, where she oversaw the campus’s work-study program, admissions department, student services, financial aid and academic advisors. She helped build Metropolitan’s enrollment by implementing new student advising and enrollment efforts and virtual registration sessions to strategically strengthen retention. Cadenhead also facilitated programming to help reduce barriers and increase persistence for onboarding online students.

Her other prior roles include part-time faculty, academic advisor, advising coordinator and testing coordinator with Metropolitan Community College as well as enrollment services coordinator at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Cadenhead is a 2005 graduate from McKendree University in speech communication and public relations. She earned a master’s degree in academic advising from K-State in 2022.

“Christal brings years of experience in providing excellent student-centered services,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “As we develop global leaders in aerospace, technology and specific needs of the region, we are committed to enhancing our student experience to align with the innovative education taught here every day.”