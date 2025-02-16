New Leader at Great Plains Federal Credit Union

A new leader is taking over Great Plains Federal Credit Union.

According to the organization, following an extensive national search, James Wileman has been officially appointed as President & CEO.

The board selected Wileman for his exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and deep commitment to the credit union’s mission.

“Since stepping in as Interim CEO in July 2024, James has demonstrated outstanding leadership, insight, and dedication to our members and employees,” says Jeff Zimmerman, Board Chair. “His ability to navigate both challenges and opportunities has been instrumental in strengthening our organization. We are confident that under his leadership, Great Plains FCU will continue to grow, innovate, and serve as a trusted financial partner in our communities.”

Wileman brings a wealth of industry experience to Great Plains FCU. Before joining the cooperative, he led his own consulting business in Anchorage, Alaska, and previously served as CEO of Credit Union 1. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from University of Alaska Southeast, is a CUES Certified Chief Executive, and is a graduate of Western Credit Union Management School.

“It has been an honor to join Great Plains FCU and work alongside a fantastic leadership team, dedicated employees, and a committed Board of Directors, says Wileman. “I look forward to building on the credit union’s strong legacy and deep-rooted commitment to our members in Kansas and Missouri.”

Beyond his professional experiences, his dedication to building community connections has included extensive volunteer work including serving on boards such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.