New Leader at Abilene Hospital

New leadership is taking charge at the hospital in Abilene. Kimberly Haverly is the new Administrator at Memorial Health System.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, which manages Memorial Health System’s operations, Haverly’s health care experience spans 14 years including serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at a rural hospital, leading a 1,000-member physician group and a developing a strong background in finance, revenue cycle and supply chain leadership.

Haverly most recently served in a combined role as CEO and CFO for Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ky. In this role she achieved impressive results to improve financial stability and create a positive bottom line, increased volumes and provider recruitment, enhanced patient care, formed a strategic partnership with University of Louisville Health and built a quality team to lead the hospital.

Haverly, who was raised on a farm near Nicholasville, Ky., is passionate about rural health care

and enjoys small town life.

“We’re very fortunate to gain a dynamic, highly-skilled leader in Kimberly,” said Joel Phelps, President and Chief Executive Officer at Salina Regional Health Center. “The Memorial Health System Board of Trustees and Salina Regional Executive Leadership Team are confident that Kimberly is the best person to lead MHS into the future – building an environment of excellence in patient care, a highly engaging culture for our employees, and adding value to the lives of the communities we serve.”

Haverly will officially join MHS June 30, 2025. She replaces Harold Courtois who is retiring after eight years of dedicated service as the Memorial Health System Administrator.

“While we are sad to see our current CEO, Harold Courtois, depart, we are excited to welcome Kim Haverly to Memorial Health System,” said Dr. Steven Schwarting, Memorial Health System Board Chair. “She brings strong potential and a fresh perspective. We look forward to continuing to grow and provide exceptional care to our patients and community under her leadership.”

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center