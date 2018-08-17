New KU-Salina Nursing Students Pinned, Get “White Coats

New students from the University of Kansas School of Nursing -Salina participated in a special ceremony Friday, and officially began their medical career path. For the second time KU School of Nursing -Salina students were included in the Nightingale Ceremony at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The Nightingale Ceremony includes an academic society pinning and the donning of their “white coats.” The event marks their official entry into the KU School of Nursing.

The new KU School of Nursing-Salina campus opened earlier this summer. The downtown location shares facilities with the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Salina.

The nursing school on Salina accepted an inaugural class of 12 students in the fall of 2017. A class of 12 more were accepted Friday.

The curriculum for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is identical to the program in Kansas City. It is delivered via distance education from Kansas City and on-site faculty in Salina.

Plans call for class sizes to expand to 18 students in 2019 and 24 students in 2020. By year five of the program, the campus will have reached its maximum capacity of 48 students.

KU School of Nursing-Salina Class of 2018:

Roberta Thiry Society

Mary Bishop

Kenyana Cornethan

Patrick DeMoe

Shannon Gentry

Olivia Giroux

Mary Graefe

Kiandra Hudgins

Damon Phouvanay

Bailey Smith

Olivia Streit

Adrianna Wells

Deniz Yeter

Society Faculty Advisor: Deena Woodall, MS, RN

Photos Courtesy University of Kansas