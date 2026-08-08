New Kansas State Park to Open

Good news for those who like the outdoors. A new Kansas State Park is ready to open.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will celebrate the grand opening of Lehigh Portland State Park on Wednesday, officially opening the newest Kansas state park.

Lehigh-Portland sits on 100 acres of land with a massive variety of natural sites to see. Everything from deep woodland, Kansas prairie, gorgeous coastal cliffs, and even a cave can be explored in the park! This picturesque place is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Crisscrossing across the park are around 14 miles of trails. There are around 2.5 miles of gravel trails at the park including the around 1.2 mile long “backbone trail.” Alongside it are 12.5 miles of dirt trails perfect for mountain biking, trail running, and nature hikes.

Lehigh Portland State Park is built on the site of a former limestone quarry that provided stone for the Lehigh Portland Cement Company, which helped build roads and cities across Kansas in the early 1900s. Today, the former quarry has been transformed into a destination that blends the area’s industrial heritage with outdoor recreation, offering towering limestone cliffs, clear waters, wooded trails and scenic overlooks unlike anywhere else in Kansas.

The park features trails for hiking, trail running and mountain biking, along with new camping opportunities and amenities for both day-use and overnight visitors.

Reservations for the park’s 27 campsites open Aug. 13. Campsites can be reserved at campitks.gov or through the CampIt KS mobile app.

All visitors entering the park are required to have a Kansas State Park vehicle permit. Daily permits are available for purchase at the park office for $5, or $3.25 for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Annual permits, which provide unlimited entry to all Kansas state parks during the calendar year, are available for $25.

Lehigh Portland State Park is located just south of Iola in Allen County in southeast Kansas.

Photos via Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks