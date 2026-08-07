KWU Campus Coming to Life

The Kansas Wesleyan University campus is coming back to life.

Some students, including athletes, moved back to campus on Friday. The rest of the student body is moving in next week, in preparation of the first day of classes.

Returning students living off-campus will be able to check in on Tuesday afternoon. Morning sessions will be available the following day.

Students new to KWU will have the opportunity to check in on Friday of next week. On campus returning students also check in on that day.

Classes for the fall semester begin on Tuesday, August 18th.

With incoming students from 37 states and 21 countries, enrollment for the fall semester at KWU last year exceeded 950 students. That is the third consecutive year the school topped that plateau and the first time it occurred in school history.

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Photo via Kansas Wesleyan University