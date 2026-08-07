Mowery Clinic Welcomes General Surgeon

Sometimes, a career in medicine isn’t inspired by a single defining moment but is shaped by the people and

communities that influence us along the way.

For Dr. Ben Murrell, that journey began with a family acquaintance who introduced him to the world of general

surgery and offered an early glimpse of what a career in medicine could be. Years later, a sports related injury in

high school eventually led to an opportunity to work underneath an orthopedic surgeon from his hometown.

Seeing firsthand the impact a surgeon could have on patients, and experiencing that care himself, reinforced his

desire to pursue a career in surgery. Those experiences not only confirmed his calling to medicine but also

instilled a passion for serving others with skill, compassion, and humility.

That early glimpse into medicine inspired a calling that led him from Ellsworth High School to Kansas State

University, where he completed his undergraduate education before earning his medical degree from Kansas

City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He then completed five years of general surgery training through

the St. Mary’s/KCU Consortium in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Now, that journey has come full circle.

In August 2026, Dr. Murrell will join Mowery Clinic as a general surgeon, bringing advanced surgical training, a

thoughtful approach to patient care, and a commitment to serving patients with compassion and excellence. As

he, his wife, and their two daughters make Salina their new home, Mowery Clinic is proud to welcome both Dr.

Murrell and his family to the community.

“What I love about surgery is being able to help people when they need it most,” Dr. Murrell said. “You can

often solve a problem, relieve pain, and help someone get back to doing the things they enjoy. That’s incredibly

rewarding.”

Patients can expect a surgeon who listens carefully, pays attention to details, and takes the time to understand

their concerns.

“I want my patients to know that they have my full attention,” he said. ” and I strive to treat every patient the

way I would want a member of my own family to be treated.”

Outside of medicine, Dr. Murrell enjoys spending time with his family, golfing when time allows, and cheering on

the Wildcats. He and his wife look forward to putting down roots in Salina.

“I’m excited to get to know my patients, earn their trust, and provide the best care I can,” he said.

Welcome to Mowery Clinic, Dr. Murrell