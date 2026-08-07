Portions of Ohio Street to Close

Beginning Tuesday of next week portions of Ohio Street between The Midway and Elmhurst Boulevard will have lane closures, with traffic control in place throughout the work area. At least one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Ohio Street during the project.

According to the City of Salina the temporary lane closures will allow McCownGordon Construction to complete utility and parking lot improvements for the Salina Health Education Foundation. Local access will be maintained throughout the project.

Work is expected to take approximately three weeks and is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, September 2nd, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area, follow posted traffic control signs, and allow extra time for possible delays.