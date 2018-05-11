New Kansas Law Allows Suspects in Officer-Involved Shootings to View Camera Footage

Police departments across Kansas will soon have to be a bit more open with the recordings from their police body cameras.

Governor Jeff Colyer signed a law yesterday that will have police departments across the state allow the victims of officer-involved shootings to view the body camera footage of the shooting.

The law also includes a provision to deal with child murder investigations. That wrinkle requires the state to release more information about child abuse deaths, and currently the law lets investigators keep those cases mostly secret.

