New KanEquip Facility Opens

An agriculture equipment dealer is celebrating expansion, with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art facility in Solomon. KanEquip christened its new facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, the move from Salina to the larger Solomon facility reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings and meeting the growing demands of its customers in the region.

KanEquip’s ongoing dedication is to serve the agricultural and construction communities in Kansas with top-notch service and a wide range of equipment options.

The company remains committed to its roots in Salina, and expands its footprint to better meet the needs of its customers.