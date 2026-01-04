New Information Sought in Cold Case Murder

The Mitchell County Sheriffs Office, along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, continue to investigate the homicide of Gary Leo Nelson.

According to sheriff’s office, the crime occurred on December 18th, 2009, in a residence located at 1630 280th Road in Beloit. Despite extensive investigative efforts, this case remains unsolved.

Investigators are renewing their request for public assistance. Advances in investigative techniques and the passage of time often result in individuals recalling details or feeling more comfortable coming forward with information that may help solve this case.

At the time of the incident, one or more unknown individuals entered the residence for an unknown reason and shot the victim. Investigators believe someone in the community may have information that could be critical to identifying the person or persons responsible.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation urge anyone with any possible information to contact them, including anyone who may have:

Witnessed suspicious activity in the area

Heard statements related to this crime

Possesses information, no matter how minor it may seem

Information can be provided by contacting Deputy Collin Todd and Special Agent Christine Reglin at 785-738-3523 or email [email protected] and/or [email protected].

The Mitchell County Sheriffs Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and their family and encourages anyone with information to come forward.