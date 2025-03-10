New Fire Station Project Begins

A project that has officially been in the works for 11 years, and unofficially for the better part of 20 years, took a giant leap forward Monday afternoon. Officials gathered to ceremoniously break ground for a new fires station in East Salina.

The new fire station, located in the 2600 block of East Crawford Street, will replace Fire Station 4, which is located near the intersection of East Crawford and Marymount Road.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson told KSAL News the new station is much-needed. Simply put, they have outgrown the current facility and need to expand it to better serve the community.

At around 20,000 square feet, the new Station 4 will be about triple the size of the current station. The three small bays will be upgraded to five large bays for fire apparatus and ambulances. Initially the new station will be staffed by a crew of five, including a truck and ambulance crew.

Chief Pearson said thought it’s officially been on the City’s agenda since 2014, it’s been on the fire department’s agenda for at least the 25 years he has been with the agency.

The new station is located just north of the Berkley Recreation Area, north of James Matson Field. It should take a little over a year to build. Chief Pearson anticipates it being fully operational by early to mid summer 2026.