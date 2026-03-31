New Emergency Notification System Launched

Salina 911 in conjunction with Saline County Emergency Management, Salina Fire, Salina Police, and Saline County Sheriff have partnered with Regroup to launch a new mass emergency notification system designed to keep the community informed and prepared during critical events.

According to the City, this advanced platform delivers urgent updates through phone calls, text messages, emails and more—ensuring fast, reliable communication when it matters most.

Why register?

Get real-time alerts based on your location.

Receive important critical notifications instantly via phone, email, or text.

Help protect your family, business, and community with trusted, timely information.

Salina 911 is excited to introduce the Regroup Mass Emergency Notification System to residents of Salina and Saline County. This system is designed to keep you informed, prepared, and safe during emergencies and other critical incidents. Salina 911 and its partner agencies are committed to keeping the community safe and informed.

Regroup provides the tools needed to share critical information quickly, so everyone can take the right steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Salina 911 encourages all residents to register today to stay prepared and connected.

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Sign up today at:

https://embeds.regroupcloud.com/orgs/Salina911/channels/public/signup_embed