New Dietary Guidelines to be Released

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. announced last week the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans will be released next month. He said the guidelines are going to “change the food culture in this country,” specifically mentioning the kind of food served to military service members and children in schools. The details stopped there, however, as Kennedy gave no information on exactly what the new recommendations will entail.

The updated guidelines, which influence school lunches, medical advice and nutrition standards, have been anticipated since the summer. NCBA has been involved since the beginning of the process, engaging with the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, which is tasked with delivering recommendations to USDA and HHS, as well as staff from both agencies, to ensure the wealth of evidence in support of beef’s positive role in a healthy diet was available and considered in the final guidelines.

USDA and HHS jointly publish new guidelines every five years.