New County Administrator Selected

A candidate has been tabbed to take over for Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes, who is retiring at the end of March.

According to Saline County, Matthew (Matt) Stiles will take over as County Administrator, effective Monday, April 13, 2026, subject to final approval by the Commission of the contract negotiated between Mr. Stiles and County Counselor Mike Montoya.

“Saline County was fortunate to receive such an impressive and highly qualified group of applicants who were interested in the County Administrator’s position, and I want to sincerely thank everyone who took part in this process,” said Commission Chair Monte Shadwick. “Each candidate brought valuable skill and insight and would have been great for our organization. Matt, however, stood out for his approachable leadership style, and strong communication skills, along with his past success in advancing economic development efforts. We are excited to welcome Matt to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will have while serving the citizens of Saline County.”

“Serving Saline County has been a privilege, and the organization is in a strong position for continued progress,” said Phillip Smith-Hanes, current County Administrator. “Matt brings the experience, personality, and leadership approach that will serve both employees and the public well. County staff are dedicated professionals, and I have full confidence in their partnership with Matt as the County moves forward.”

Matt Stiles has served in local government management since 2008 and is currently the City Administrator for Hillsboro, Kansas. His previous leadership roles include serving as City Administrator for South Hutchinson, Kansas, and as Assistant City Manager in Bel Aire, Kansas.

In addition to his municipal experience, Matt spent two years as a Program Manager at the Public Policy and Management Center at Wichita State University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Philosophy from Emporia State University and a Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University, where he earned certifications in City and County Management as well as Public Finance. Matt has been an instructor in the MPA program at WSU’s Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs. An ICMA Credentialed Manager since 2016, Matt specializes in community partnership development, public financial management, economic development, and community revitalization. His work reflects a deep commitment to innovative, transparent, and collaborative local governance.

“I’m honored to be selected by the Board of County Commissioners to serve as the next County Administrator,” says Stiles. “Saline County has established a strong track record of success through thoughtful leadership, sound governance, and financial stewardship by the Commission and current administrative team. I’m excited for the opportunity to build on that work by supporting our dedicated staff and collaborating closely with our partners. Together, we will continue delivering effective, transparent, and responsive service to the residents of Saline County.”

Recruitment for the County Administrator position was conducted internally by Saline County Human Resources, avoiding the cost of an external executive search firm. A total of 26 candidates applied, including 14 from Kansas and 12 from nine other states. Following an initial screening, 13 candidates were selected for first-round interviews conducted via Zoom. Eight candidates then advanced to a structured management exercise, consistent with the County’s standard evaluation process for department head positions.

The top five candidates were interviewed by a panel consisting of County Counselor Mike Montoya, Human Resources Director Marilyn Leamer, Douglas County Administrator Sarah Plinsky, and retired local executives Rob Exline and Linda Salem. Based on that process, three finalists were recommended to the County Commission and interviewed by Commissioners on Friday, January 16.