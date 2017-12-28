New Community Foundation Executive Director

The Salina Community Foundation has a new person in charge. According to the organization, the Greater Salina Community Foundation board of directors has appointed Jessica Martin president and executive director.

In her eight years with the foundation, Martin has served in many different roles, including affiliate and youth coordinator and grants and scholarships coordinator. During that time, she gained a thorough understanding of the community and developed strong relationships throughout the region.

“Jessica understands the many needs of those we serve and has proven herself to be an effective leader,” said Larry Fief, chairman of the foundation board. “We are fortunate to have her on our staff and believe she will provide the stability and guidance the foundation needs and our partners deserve.”

Fief said due to Martin’s experience with the organization and passion for the community, the board felt it was in the foundation’s best interest to offer her the position rather than conduct a national search. She most recently served as acting interim executive director after the foundation’s former executive director, Bill Grevas, passed away.

“We were very blessed to have Bill and his leadership, and now Jessica,” said Fief. “Jessica’s leadership during this difficult time has helped the foundation continue to move forward in a positive direction, and we’re certain that will continue.”

Martin is eager to continue serving in her new role.

“I have enjoyed working at the community foundation and am excited to continue with this new chapter,” she said. “The generosity of the people in Salina and throughout our region is humbling. Their support is what has made the foundation truly successful.”

Founded in 1999, the Greater Salina Community Foundation enables donors to contribute to endowments that benefit charitable organizations. As the largest community foundation in Kansas, the foundation holds over $200 million in assets and serves 13 regional affiliates in north central Kansas.

Martin takes over her new role effective January 1st.