Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 78 °

New College Stop Added to 81 Connection

KSAL StaffAugust 27, 2018

The bus service that provides transportation between Salina and Belleville is adding a stop near a northern Kansas college. 81 Connection, the fixed route bus service from Belleville to Salina, will have a new stop added that will serve Cloud County Community College, starting on Wednesday of this week.

The new stop will be located along College Drive in Concordia, near the exit of the Cloud County Community College parking lot.  The new stop will provide easy access to the campus for students, faculty and visitors.

The 81 Connection bus service has three bi-directional trips each day, Monday through Friday.  The first route starts in Belleville at 6:45 a.m., then heads south on Highway 81 to four stops in Concordia, a stop at the Highway 24/Highway 81 junction, a stop in Minneapolis and stop at 7th and Walnut and Walmart in Salina and then heads back north to the same stops.  This route does this loop twice and finishes in Belleville around 5:40 p.m. each day.

A second route leaves Salina at 1:00 p.m. and heads north on Highway 81 to the same stop in Minneapolis, the stop at the Highway 24/Highway 81 junction, four stops in Concordia and the stop in Belleville, before heading back to Salina with the same stops.  The bus finishes in Salina around 6:00 p.m. each day.

 

81 Connection New Stop

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

New College Stop Added to 81 Connec...

The bus service that provides transportation between Salina and Belleville is adding a stop near a n...

August 27, 2018 Comments

UPDATE: Account Established For Man...

Kansas News

August 26, 2018

Royals Hit 3 HRs, But Lopez Scuffle...

Sports News

August 26, 2018

Splish Splash, Dogs Get a Bath

Kansas News

August 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UPDATE: Account Establish...
August 26, 2018Comments
Splish Splash, Dogs Get a...
August 26, 2018Comments
Quite a Few Enjoy “...
August 26, 2018Comments
Kansas Representatives Re...
August 26, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH