New Billboards Connect Consumers With Beef

As part of its statewide summer campaign, the Kansas Beef Council (KBC) has placed nine billboards across Kansas to connect with consumers during one of the busiest beef-buying seasons of the year.

According to the organization, each billboard is designed to evoke a familiar feeling—coming home to a meal made with beef. Featuring phrases like “There’s No Taste Like Home,” “Raised Right, Right Here,” and “Welcome to Beef Country,” the signage taps into the connection Kansans have with food, family and the place they call home.

The billboards are located in high-traffic areas across the state, ensuring visibility to both commuters and road-tripping families throughout the summer. The messages are part of KBC’s larger “Beef Brings Us Together” campaign, which also includes television ads, connected television placements and social media content.

By placing simple, recognizable messages in familiar places, KBC is working to keep beef top of mind, not just for holiday cookouts, but for everyday meals that bring people together.