New Bethany Alumni Director

Bethany College has selected Christy Mai as the new Director of Alumni Relations. She will begin January 2, 2019.

“I am very excited to have Christy join the Advancement team,” Vice President of Advancement David Earle said. “She will be a breath of fresh air to the alumni program.”

Mai is a Bethany College alumna with nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and marketing experience, as well as a background in the insurance sector. “For Bethany to become a celebrated institution in the Midwest and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, we will need even more of our alumni engaged in the mission of the college,” President Will Jones said. “Christy has the right set of skills and personality to help to accomplish this aim. We are blessed to have her join the college to lead our alumni engagement efforts.”

“I am excited about the recent enrollment growth and success of new efforts, like the Good Life Scholarship.” Christy Mai said. “Bethany alumni are special people who are making a difference is so many communities. I look forward to joining the team working to involve all of Bethany’s alumni in the college.”

Since October 2016, Mai has served as the Executive Director of Sprout House Learning Center. Prior to founding and leading Sprout House, Mai served as a Parent Educator and as the Vice President of the Kansas Parents as Teachers Association. In her role as Alumni Director, Christy will represent the interests of all Bethany College alumni and will focus on building meaningful relationships through quality programming and events.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.