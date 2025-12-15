New Band Director at K-State

One of the top collegiate band programs in the country will soon be under new leadership.

Alex Wimmer , assistant professor and associate director of bands at Kansas State University, has been appointed as the director of bands effective June 7, 2026. He will take over for long-time director Frank Tracz, who is retiring.

According to the school, as director of bands Wimmer will provide visionary leadership and management for K-State’s comprehensive band program, including directing the Pride of Wildcat Land — the Kansas State University Marching Band.

“Dr. Wimmer’s leadership is defined by excellence, humility and a genuine investment in students’ growth as musicians and people,” said Bryan Pinkall, director of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance . “He understands the responsibility of stewarding our storied program while ensuring it continues to innovate and lead at the highest level.”

A native of Gretna, Nebraska, Wimmer has already devoted 13 years to the K-State band program as a graduate student, assistant director of bands and associate director of bands. He directs the Wind Symphony, Cat Band, Volleyball Band and assists with the Pride of Wildcat Land, along with Pub Crawl Bands. He instructs undergraduate and graduate courses in conducting, wind band arranging, and marching band techniques, and also serves as the faculty sponsor for Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue the legacy that has meant so much to generations of K-Staters,” said Wimmer. “Dr. Frank Tracz’s mentorship over the past 13 years has helped me become the musician, teacher and human being I am today. The foundation he built over his 33-year career is why the K-State band program is still as strong and successful now. I am deeply honored and thankful for the opportunity to give back and lead a program that has given so much to so many.”

During the summer, Wimmer coordinates the K-State Summer Music Camp, the K-State Leadership and Auxiliary Camp, and serves as one of the assistant directors of the Manhattan Municipal Band. He is currently the president of the Kansas Bandmasters Association, as well a co-chair of the New Band Director Bootcamp.

Wimmer received his Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a Master of Music degree in education with an emphasis in wind conducting and a Doctorate in Philosophy in curriculum and instruction from Kansas State University. Prior to pursuing his graduate degrees, he served as the director of bands at Gretna High School and as the assistant director of bands at Gretna Middle School. He is graciously supported by his beloved family, wife, Anna, and their daughters, Addison and Anora.

K-State’s band program is nationally recognized for excellence in both athletic and concert ensembles and has been led by Frank Tracz for the last 33 years. The acclaimed Pride of Wildcat Land Marching Band, comprising more than 425 members, received the prestigious Sudler Trophy in 2015. The Wind Ensemble, K-State’s premier concert band, has been invited to perform at the American Bandmasters Association Conference, two regional College Band Directors National Association conferences, and a National Association for Music Education Conference, as well as at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and on numerous national and international tours.