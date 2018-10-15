Salina, KS

New Annual Grant to Aid Local Food Systems

KSAL StaffOctober 15, 2018

Individuals and businesses in the Saline County local food sector are encouraged to apply for a $3000 grant recently established by the Local Food Works Foundation. Aimed at bridging gaps and promoting connectivity in the system, the annual grant applies to new or existing projects.

Applications will be accepted now through midnight November 15.

“This new annual grant is designed to reduce the risks associated with jump-starting or continuing projects related to local foods,” said Amanda Wagner, foundation board member. “We encourage those currently or with plans to become involved in the Saline County local food system to apply. Potential applicants include local farmers and ranchers, chefs, bakers and butchers, food retailers, farmers’ market organizers and food entrepreneurs.”

Information on grant requirements and the award process is available online at www.localfoodworksfoundation.org; by e-mail at [email protected]

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

