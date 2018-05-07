Neighbor’s Feud Boils Over

The squealing tires of a neighbor’s pickup truck sparked a fight between two Salina men.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 800 block of Hancock just after midnight on Sunday to the report of a disturbance.

Police arrested 37-year-old Joseph Rykel and 44-year-old Brian Catania after an ongoing feud between the two boiled over early Sunday.

Police say when Rykel left his home around 11pm, he smoked the tires on his 2001 GMC Sienna truck. When he returned, Catania confronted him about the noise. Rykel then allegedly got out of the vehicle and struck him on the head and body with a small souvenir wooden baseball bat and left him bleeding on the ground.

Police report when Catania regained consciousness, he broke a side mirror and shattered the back glass on his neighbor’s truck.

Rykel is being charged with aggravated battery while Catania is facing one count of damage to property.

Catania was treated at Salina Regional Health Center for a gash on his head that required three staples.