Negotiators Reach Teacher Contract Agreement

An agreement has been reached in negotiations for a new USD 305 teacher contract.

According to Salina USD 305, the school board and NEA-Salina met for their final round of contract negotiations for the 2025-2026 school year. The teams agreed to the following changes:

Added $1,000 to the base salary

Agreed to pay step and movement

Increased the employer contribution for health benefits by $20/month

Added salary recognition for degrees earned other than those required for their position

Added student programs as an activity eligible for outside the duty day compensation

Restructured and increased the Longevity pay schedule for those in years 36+

Clarified the primary duty-day and calendar year

Added new supplemental positions to the supplemental salary schedule

Added individual plan time entitlement for Pre-K teachers in Salina elementary school buildings

Authorized the donation of unused leave to the certified Illness and Disability Pool in lieu of PTO Buyback

Made various language changes for clarity throughout the agreement

Now that the teams have settled, next steps will be teacher ratification and a vote with the full school board.