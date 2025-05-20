Negotiators Reach Teacher Contract Agreement

An agreement has been reached in negotiations for a new USD 305 teacher contract.
According to Salina USD 305, the school board and NEA-Salina met for their final round of contract negotiations for the 2025-2026 school year. The teams agreed to the following changes:
- Added $1,000 to the base salary
- Agreed to pay step and movement
- Increased the employer contribution for health benefits by $20/month
- Added salary recognition for degrees earned other than those required for their position
- Added student programs as an activity eligible for outside the duty day compensation
- Restructured and increased the Longevity pay schedule for those in years 36+
- Clarified the primary duty-day and calendar year
- Added new supplemental positions to the supplemental salary schedule
- Added individual plan time entitlement for Pre-K teachers in Salina elementary school buildings
- Authorized the donation of unused leave to the certified Illness and Disability Pool in lieu of PTO Buyback
- Made various language changes for clarity throughout the agreement
Now that the teams have settled, next steps will be teacher ratification and a vote with the full school board.