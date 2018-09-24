Nebraska Man Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

A Nebraska man was hurt in a single vehicle crash on a Kansas highway Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Jason Merryman from Hastings, Nebraska, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt semi headed south on U.S. 81 Highway in Ottawa County. He drifted onto the right shoulder and lost control. The truck entered a ditch and rolled onto its passenger side.

Merryman, who was not bucked up, was hurt. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 5:48 Monday morning on U.S. 81 Highway n Ottawa County.

(Kansas Highway Patrol photo)