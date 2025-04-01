Neal Ave. Fire Remains under Investigation

A residential fire on Neal Avenue was quickly contained by Salina Fire Department.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday night March 31st, the Salina Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 629 E. Neal. Initial reports indicated a fire in the attached garage of the residence.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered an active fire in the garage of a single-story home. Firefighters initiated suppression operations and discovered the garage contents fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to the attic space above. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of arrival. Firefighters also conducted a thorough search to ensure no one remained inside.

The fire is considered accidental, but due to extensive damage, the exact cause remains undetermined at this time.

In addition to the Salina Fire Department, the Salina Police Department provided traffic control, Evergy and Kansas Gas were requested to secure utilities. The Salvation Army was also contacted to assist the residents with temporary resources. Lt Luke Hursh with Salina Salvation Army tells KSAL News that part of their mission is helping families in times of crisis.