NCAA recap Week 1

The North Central Activities Association high School conference in Kansas opened its 2024 sports season this past Saturday when the Beloit Lady Trojan volleyball team finished with a 3-2 record in the Hays tournament and the Sacred Heart Lady Knight volleyball team finished with a 2-3 record in the Wabaunsee High School tournament.

The rest of the NCAA will get into action this week as all six schools will see football action this week with Ellsworth playing at Sacred Heart and Minneapolis playing at Southeast of Saline for intra-NCAA showdowns while Beloit will play host to Lyons and Republic County will play at Troy.

The rest of the NCAA volleyball teams will also see action in this next week.

BELOIT

The Trojan football team is coming off a 5-5, 2-1 season and will open 2024 Friday night when they play host to Lyons. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened the season this past Saturday at the Hays tournament where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Salina South 2-0, Colby 2-0, and Hays 2-1. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Olathe West twice. The Lady Trojans are coming off a 2023 season that saw them win the NCAA title going undefeated 10-0 and finish third in the Class 3A state tournament with a 40-3 seasonal record.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team 9-2, 3-1 in 2023 and played into the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Bearcats will open the 2024 season this Friday night when they play at Sacred Heart. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team is coming off a 17-17, 7-3 season in 2023 and will open the 2024 season tonight (Sept. 3) when they play at Republic County.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team finished 4-5, 2-1 in 2023 and will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Lion volleyball team is scheduled to begin the 2024 season tonight (September 3) at Lyons after finishing the 2023 season with an 18-15, 4-6 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team is looking to rebuild this season after finishing the 2023 season without a victory. The Buffs will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Troy. … The Lady Buff volleyball team is looking to regroup this season after finishing 2023 with a 5-27, 0-10 record. The Lady Buffs are scheduled to begin the 2024 season tonight (September 3) when they play host to NCAA rival Ellsworth.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team is looking to rebuild after a 2023 season that saw them finish 2-7, 1-2. The Knights will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to their NCAA rival Ellsworth. … The Lady Knight volleyball team opened the 204 season this past Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record at the Wabaunsee Tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Mission Valley 2-1 and Heritage Christian 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Northeast Kansas Home Schoool, 2-1 against Cenetralia and 2-1 against Wabaunsee. The Lady Knights are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish 12-17, 2-8.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them win the first 10 games of the season before falling 49-42 at Hoisington in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Trojans are scheduled to begin the 2024 season this Friday night by playing host to NCAA rival Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team is scheduled to open their 2024 season tonight at Hoisington in a triangular that also includes Scott City. The Lady Trojans are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish 22-10, 7-3.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 6

Lyons at Beloit

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Republic County at Troy

Friday, September 13

Concordia at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Lyons at Minneapolis

SE of Saline at Clay Center