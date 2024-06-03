NCAA League Spring Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports around the state of Kansas have come to an end for the 2023-2024 school year.

This past weekend saw the completion of all state tournaments and the North Central Activities Association had just one of its teams qualify for a state tournament, which was the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team, which won the 2024 NCAA regular season title.

The Lady Trojans, however, did not last long in the Class 3A state softball tournament as the Lady Trojans lost their opening round game against Frontenac, falling 2-1 to see their season come to an end.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in this past spring season :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team finished in 2nd place in the NCAA with a 12-9, 6-4 record. … The Lady Trojan softball team finished in 2nd place in the NCAA with a 16-6, 8-2 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team finished in 5th place in the NCAA with a 16-5, 6-4 record. … The Lady Bearcat softball team finished in 4th place in the NCAA with a 14-8, 4-6 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team finished in 5th place in the NCAA with a 2-19, 2-8 record. … The Lady Lion softball team finished with a 14-9, 6-4 record and 4th place in the NCAA.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team finished in 6th place in the NCAA with an 0-20, 0-10 record. … The Lady Buff softball team finished in 6th place in the NCAA with a 7-16, 1-9 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team won the NCAA championship with a 20-3, 10-0 record. … The Lady Knight softball team finished in 5th place in the NCAA with a 7-12, 1-9 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team finished in 3rd place in the NCAA with a 14-10, 6-4 record. … The Lady Trojans lost 3-2 against Frontenac on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament to end its season. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 21-3, 10-0 record.