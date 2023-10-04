Nationwide EAS Phone Test Wednesday

Cellphones across the country will be getting an emergency alert Wednesday.

The federal government is conducting a nationwide test of the emergency alert system this afternoon. FEMA and the FCC are running the test to make sure the alert system is running smoothly in case Americans are threatened by natural disasters, terrorism or other emergencies.

The jolting sound should start hitting phones at around 2:20pm Eastern, and the test window will run for about 30 minutes.

During the alert, a message on your phone will say, “this is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System, no action is needed.”

