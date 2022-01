A 20-year-old Salina man is missing some important clothes after his truck was burglarized in the past week.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Ford F150 was parked in the backyard of a residence in the 1200 block of N. 10th Street. The owner said it was unlocked.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 6, it is believed that some Army National Guard uniforms and tools were taken from a rucksack inside the vehicle. The loss is estimated at $2,000.