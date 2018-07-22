National Farm Event Coming to Abilene

Farm prices have been roiled by trade issues and other factors in the past couple of years. To assist in market planning, National Farmers is sponsoring a “Farming & Marketing 2018” panel discussion and dinner at the historical Shockey & Landees building in Abilene.

Ray Kohman, Solomon, Kansas, and Kansas National Farmers state leader, will be the moderator for panel discussion. Featured will be Pete Lorenz, Grain Marketing specialist, and Gene & Darlene Ferguson, who will discuss grain marketing.

Also, included will be Darren Antrim, Kansas City grain specialist for Scoular Grain, and Donn Teske, Onaga, Kansas, president of Kansas Farmers Union and VP of the National Farmers Union will give an update on the Farm Bill and agriculture legislation

The event is Friday evening. There is no registration fee, but RSVP’s are requested for the evening dinner catered by Brookville Chicken. Call Ray Kohman at 785-479-6023 or 479-2183 by Thursday.

On Saturday the agenda will include business issues, commodity reports, resolutions, legislative issues, planning for grain marketing, an update on ag issues and National Farmers programs across the country by Mark Manford, Holden, Missouri.

National Farmers is a non-profit group marketing general farm organization that operates like a cooperative.

For more information, contact Kansas National Farmers president Ray Kohman at 785-479-2183, or 785-479-6023, Pete Lorenz at 785-738-2113 or Greg Stephens at 785-819-6887