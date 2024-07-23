Nasuti Named Senior Associate AD for Compliance

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics is pleased to welcome Chris Nasuti as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance after an announcement by Director of Athletics Gene Taylor on Tuesday morning (July 23).

A native of Woonsocket, R.I., Nasuti arrives at K-State from fellow Big 12 institution Houston, where he served the past two years (2022-24) as Associate AD of Compliance. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day compliance management for all 17 Cougar sports programs, he also spent time as a sport administrator for the women’s tennis and softball teams.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join our senior staff and lead our compliance efforts,” Taylor said. “As college athletics continues to rapidly evolve, this leadership position remains critical to our success, and we know that Chris’ expertise and experience will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes and department. We look forward to Chris and his wife, Jennifer, joining the Wildcat family and Manhattan community.”

Nasuti began his career in college athletics at the University of Missouri – Kansas City (formerly UMKC) as a graduate assistant in the compliance office in 2013. Upon earning his MBA from Kansas City, he spent one year (2016-17) as assistant director of compliance at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., monitoring compliance with NCAA, conference and institutional rules and regulation for all 19 athletic programs.

Nasuti left to become the Compliance Coordinator at Mississippi State University in May 2017. He spent five years (2017-22) at Mississippi State, rising through the ranks from coordinator (2017-19) to Director of Compliance (2019-21) to Assistant AD of Compliance (2021-22). He served as the compliance contact for several Bulldog programs over his time there, including baseball, softball, volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s basketball, working on eligibility compliance, scholarship management, NLI agreements and recruiting services.

In addition to his compliance experience, Nasuti served as a color commentator for all Mississippi State’s women’s soccer and softball events on the SEC Digital Network from 2021-22. He also served as an Adjunct Professor for Sports Governance at Mississippi University for Women.

Nasuti earned a bachelor’s degree in sport administration from Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., in 2013 before earning a master’s in business administration from Kansas City in 2015.

Nasuti is married to the former Jennifer King.