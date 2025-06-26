VIDEO: Country Stars Surprise Salina Session

Residents at Salina’s Presbyterian Manor senior living facility received a pleasant surprise when they gathered for happy hour in the Ivory Keys Cafe Thursday afternoon. Country stars from Nashville, recording artists Jason Michael Carroll and Vencent “Bigg Vinny” Hickerson, showed up and put on an impromptu show.

Both are out on tour, and are in to Salina to perform a veteran’s benefit show Friday night. Jason Armstrong is the promoter behind the event. He tells KSAL News before stopping at Presbyterian Manor, the two artists made a stop at the Kansas Veterans’ Home in Winfield.

Jason Michael Carroll has had 5 Country top forty hits in his career, and a number one album “Waitin’ in the Country”. Bigg Vinny has had his music downloaded over a million times, and has been CMA nominated for “Rockin’ the Beer Gut”.

The two stars took turns telling stories and singing songs to the delight of the crowd that gathered at the Manor.

Jason Michael Carroll told KSAL News he loves doing impromptu shows like this. Early in his career when he was first getting started, in between gigs at bars and small clubs, he would perform for free at retirement homes.

Bigg Vinny told KSAL News small shows like this are close to his heart. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Bigg-Vinny-II.mp3

Bigg Vinny and Jason Michael Carroll will be the headliners Friday night in a “Salute to Heroes and First Responders” show at the Salina VFW at 1108 W Crawford. The show starts at 7:00. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door.

Top Photo: Big Vinny looks on as Jason Michael Caroll tells a story