Narcan Vending Machines Spreading

After the first one was established in November of 2023 in Salina, vending machines which for free dispense medicine that can quickly restore normal breathing and rapidly reverses an opioid overdose are spreading across Kansas.

CKF Addiction Treatment initially established a 24/7 Narcan vending machine in Salina, located at 617 East Elm at the west lobby entrance of the facility. Since then machines have been established at Salina Grace and at Salina Family Health Care.

These machines are stocked with Narcan and hygiene kits for anyone who needs or wants them. On each Narcan box, there is a handout with instructions on what to do if you think someone is over-dosing.

According to CKF, since the machines have spread to multiple communities including:

Abilene

Fredonia

Junction City

Manhattan

McPherson

Wamego

Soon Hays will have a machine as well.

Anyone can carry naloxone, and give it to someone experiencing an overdose and potentially save a life.

CKF Addiction Treatment was founded in 1967 to provide a service that at the time was not yet available in the community and was lacking across the state. Since then the organization has expanded with locations in Abilene and McPherson, and as of November Topeka.