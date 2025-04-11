MVP Roofing To Establish 3rd Location In Salina

A family-owned roofing company that serves the Southwest, Central and Northwest Kansas regions are establishing a 3rd office in Salina.

MVP Roofing provides roofing solutions/services that ensure the safety and comfort of the customer’s home. Owner Aaron Carswell tells KSAL News they offer $250 incentives to military, first responders and law enforcement.

“We have first responders and law enforcement in our family background, so we want to offer incentives to those groups. It’s about giving back to the community and we want to help it grow” said Carswell.

MVP Roofing also offers a 20% discount through insurance companies. The services they provide include:

Roofing installation, replacement and repair

Commercial roofing

Wind and Hail Damage

Guttering

Soffit, Fascia and Siding

Carswell currently serves as a detective for the Salina Police Department. He owns the business with his brother, Michael Perry and father, Vince Carswell.

For more information about MVP Roofing, visit https://mvproofingpros.com/

Photo by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News: