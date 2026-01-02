Mustangs Stay Hot, Open 2026 With Sweep of Valley Center

GIRLS FINAL:
SALINA CENTRAL 62
VALLEY CENTER 45
The Lady Mustangs used a strong defensive performance in the 2nd quarter as they coasted to a 62-45 win. Central came into the night on a two-game winning streak but hadn’t played since Dec 19th.
It was back and forth for most for the first 6 minutes of the game but Central’s Harper Turpin hit a big 3 to give the lady Mustangs a 10-6 lead after one.
Central put the clamp down on defense in the second quarter as they outscored the lady Hornets 10-3 in the frame. The Lady Mustangs took a 20-9 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Mustangs kept Valley Center at bay in the 2nd half as Central would continue to knock down shots. Central outscored Valley Center 42-36 in the 2nd half and the lady Stangs would make it three win in a row with a 62-45 win.
Harper Turpin and Grace Ostmeyer led the Lady Mustang attack as they finished with 15 on the night. Turpin was also a perfect 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.
Avery Davison finished with a game high 16 points for the lady Hornets in the loss. Dylan Cummings also finished in double figures with 11.
Salina Central moves to 4-4 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday as they travel to Andover to take on the Lady Trojans. Valley Center falls to 3-4 on the season and will be on the road again next Tuesday as they travel to Derby to do battle with the lady Panthers.
BOYS FINAL:
SALINA CENTRAL 63
VALLEY CENTER 54
The Central Mustangs boys basketball team was also looking for their third straight win on Friday night as that is exactly what they did as they would use a gutsy 2nd half to pull away with a 9 point win.
The Mustangs raced out to a big lead in the 1st quarter as they would knock down key shots and force some crucial turnovers. Central led 20-10 after the first quarter.
Valley Center tried to claw their way back into the game in the 2nd quarter as they outscored the Mustangs 18-16 in the quarter. Even losing the quarter Salina Central still took an 8 point lead into halftime.
The Hornets came out of the locker room on fire and was able to scratch their way back and actually took the lead at one point in the 3rd. Once Valley Center took the lead the Mustangs were not going to be denied. Central took a slight 49-48 lead into the final stanza.
The final 8 minutes the Mustangs just always seem to find the open man and knocked down some tough shots. Central started to pull away late as they pulled out the 63-54 win and gave Valley Center just their second loss of the season.
Greyson Jones finished with 20 points for the Mustangs in the win. Kaeden Nienke (16) and Grant Ostmeyer (12) also finish in double digits for the Mustangs.
Evan Chavez (23), Ray J Logan (13) and Preston Looney (10) all finished in double figures for the Hornets in the loss,.
Salina Central moves to 4-4 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday as they travel to Andover to take on the Trojans. Valley Center falls to 5-2 on the season and will be on the road again next Tuesday as they travel to Derby to take on a tough Panthers squad.