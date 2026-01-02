Mustangs Stay Hot, Open 2026 With Sweep of Valley Center

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 62

VALLEY CENTER 45

The Lady Mustangs used a strong defensive performance in the 2nd quarter as they coasted to a 62-45 win. Central came into the night on a two-game winning streak but hadn’t played since Dec 19th.

It was back and forth for most for the first 6 minutes of the game but Central’s Harper Turpin hit a big 3 to give the lady Mustangs a 10-6 lead after one.

Central put the clamp down on defense in the second quarter as they outscored the lady Hornets 10-3 in the frame. The Lady Mustangs took a 20-9 lead into the locker room.

The Lady Mustangs kept Valley Center at bay in the 2nd half as Central would continue to knock down shots. Central outscored Valley Center 42-36 in the 2nd half and the lady Stangs would make it three win in a row with a 62-45 win.

Harper Turpin and Grace Ostmeyer led the Lady Mustang attack as they finished with 15 on the night. Turpin was also a perfect 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.

Avery Davison finished with a game high 16 points for the lady Hornets in the loss. Dylan Cummings also finished in double figures with 11.

Salina Central moves to 4-4 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday as they travel to Andover to take on the Lady Trojans. Valley Center falls to 3-4 on the season and will be on the road again next Tuesday as they travel to Derby to do battle with the lady Panthers.