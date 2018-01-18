Mustangs Snap No. 7 Shockers’ Roundhouse Streak

WICHITA, Kan. – Behind 33 points from Shake Milton, SMU snapped No. 7/4 Wichita State’s 27-game Charles Koch Arena winning streak, 83-78, Wednesday night.

SMU (13-6, 3-3 American) shot 63.8 percent from the field and connected on 11-of-22 attempts from three.

Wichita State (15-3, 5-1) lost at the Roundhouse for the first time since Feb. 13, 2016 against UNI and for just the second time in the last five seasons. Coming into the night, the Shockers had won 67 of their last 68 at the arena.

Landry Shamet recorded his second double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 assists. Shamet finished 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Shaquille Morris added 17, while Darral Willis Jr. and Conner Frankamp chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Milton connected on 11-of-14 shots for SMU, which snapped a three-game losing streak. He was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Jahmal McMurray added 16 points and Ethan Chargois chipped in 12.

NOTABLE:

*The Shockers (11-of-30 from three) hit double-digit three-pointers for the 11th time this season – two shy of the program’s single season mark, set last year.

*With a 3-of-8 night from three, Frankamp passed Paul Guffrovich for seventh-place on WSU’s career three-point list. Frankamp (146 career triples) needs just seven more to catch David Kyles for sixth-place.

*Frankamp extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with a three-pointer to 38.

*Frankamp tallied five assists but committed his first turnover since Dec. 22. The senior has just six turnovers in 16 games this year.