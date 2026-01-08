Mustangs Keep Jaguars at Bay, Lady Mustangs Come From Behind to Win

Photo taken by Tanner Colvin

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 43

ANDOVER CENTRAL 41

The Lady Mustangs faced a quick turnaround from Tuesday’s loss at Andover, with a home game against Andover Central awaiting. As one of the most prolific outside shooting teams in the league, Andover Central got off to a red hot start on Thursday night.

The Lady Jaguars knocked down six 3-pointers in the first quarter as Salina Central took time finding their footing, trailing 18-6 after eight minutes. Andover Central cooled off in the second quarter as Salina Central switched to a zone defense and contained the ball much better and didn’t allow as many outside looks.

Trailing 25-17 at the half, Salina Central carried momentum into the locker room and continued inching closer in the third quarter. They hovered around being down eight or six but it felt much closer because Andover Central could never pull away.

Defensive rebounding was a huge key for Salina Central sticking around in the second half. Junior Juliet Abbott turned in an excellent performance on both sides of the ball by cleaning the glass, guarding Andover Central’s best post player and scoring nine points herself.

When the fourth quarter began, Salina Central had still never led in the game, but you could feel they would have their chance.

Stellar second half efforts from seniors Brooke Banninger and Lexie Guerrero culminated in Salina Central taking its first lead in the game halfway through the final quarter. Banninger finished with 10 and Guerrero with 9.

The final go-ahead shot of regulation came from senior Macy O’Hara, as she knocked down a 3-pointer to give Salina Central a 42-41 lead they never relinquished.

After a clutch free throw from Abbott, Salina Central needed one more stop to seal the win and complete its comeback. Junior Grace Ostmeyer stepped up by blocking the potential game-winning shot by Andover Central and time expired. Ostmeyer made a habit out of blocking shots on Thursday, totaling five in the game.

The win propelled Salina Central back to 5-5 overall but now 3-1 in league play.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 63

ANDOVER CENTRAL 53

The Mustangs entered Thursday night having not beaten Andover Central since 2021, but that was about to change.

Salina Central quickly shook off its poor start from Tuesday and went blow for blow with the Jaguars early. They gained control of the game in the second quarter by feeding senior big man Greyson Jones. Jones scored 12 first half points while grabbing countless rebounds and defending the rim.

The Mustangs leading scorer on the season, sophomore Kaeden Nienke, got his night going transition. Opportunities to out-run the defense and finish through contact were abundant for Kaeden and he took advantage to the tune of 10 first half points. Nienke finished with 18 for the game while Jones continued to dominate, finishing with 22.

Leading 31-26 to start the third quarter, Salina Central had a brief stretch of careless turnovers which kept Andover Central close until the fourth.

Sophomore Grant Ostmeyer took over in the final frame as he too attacked the basket relentlessly. Head coach Chris Fear called his baskets timely, as they came in spots which grew the lead as the defense stacked stops. Ostmeyer scored 15 on the night.

Salina Central cruised in the final minutes and finally defeated Andover Central for the first time in five years. With the win they move to 5-5 and 3-1 in league play.

A home game against Ark City awaits on Tuesday.